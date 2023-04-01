Team Armenia won its second gold medal at the second Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships being held in Antalya, Turkey.

Hamlet Manukyan, 15, became a two-time world champion in the Rings exercise final, and won a gold medalist with 13.633 points.

Armenia’s Erik Baghdasaryan scored 13.400 points and took fourth place.

Earlier, Armenia won two medals in the Pommel Horse exercise. Manukyan was named junior world champion, and Mamikon Khachatryan won the silver medal.

The Armenian national team took part in the team competition for the first time at the second Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and placed fourth.

