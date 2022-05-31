Armenia Also Wins 2 Silver Medals

Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov was crowned champion of the European Championship being held in Yerevan.

In the 63.5 kilogram final in Yerevan, Bachkov scored a 5-0 victory over France’s Lounes Hamraoui with a clear advantage in all three rounds.

This was Bachkov’s third European title.

In thanking his fans for support, Bachkov said, “without that support, this victory might not have happened. I’m also thankful to myself (laughs) for doing a really great job. Only I know that,” reported Armenia’s Public Radio.

Artur Bazeyan won a silver medal Rafayel Hovhannisyan won a silver medal

Upon returning to his hometown of Gyumri on Tuesday, Bachkov got a hero’s welcome, with city officials, sports fans and locals gathered to welcome the champion.

Hovannes Bachkov received a hero’s welcome when he returned to his hometown of Gyumri

Team Armenia boxers Artur Bazeyan and Rafayel Hovhannisyan each won silver medals in their weight category. With an earlier bronze medal win by Narek Manasyan in the 92 kilogram category, Armenia won four medals in the championships that concluded Monday in Yerevan.

Bazeyan won the silver medal in the 57 kilogram match. He was defeated by Vasil Usturo of Belgium in the final.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan handed the medals to Bazeyan and other winners in the weight category.

Hovhannisyan won the silver in the 80-86 kilogram category in a match against Georgii Kushinashvili from Georgia.