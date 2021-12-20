Armenia’s Arpine Martoyan, better known by her stage name Maléna, won the Junior Eurovision 2021 Song Contest with the song “Qami Qami,” performed live in Paris.

In total, 19 countries participated under the slogan “Imagine.” Maléna’s win is the second victory for Armenia at a Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The show was broadcast live from La Seine Musicale in Paris and was hosted by Carla Lazzari, Élodie Gossuin, and Olivier Minne.

Armenia’s Maléna was crowned winner based on voting from national juries in all 19 competing countries. For the fifth time ever, viewers from around the world were also given the opportunity to vote for their favorite songs. Participants interested in voting did so by voting online before the show, where the voting was based on snippets of rehearsal, as well as online voting during the show, where the viewers could cast their votes 15 minutes after the last performance.

The national juries and the online voting each determined 50 percent of the result.

Maléna is a 14-year-old singer-songwriter and cellist from Yerevan, Armenia. Her real name is Arpine Martoyan (Արփինե Մարտոյան).

In 2018, Maléna took part in the Armenian national selection for the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Par.” She finished 8th in the semi-finals.

In 2020, Maléna was internally selected by the Armenian broadcaster to represent Armenia at last year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest, but Armenia later withdrew from the 2020 contest. In 2021, she was again internally selected to partake in the Junior Eurovision with a new song.