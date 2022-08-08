Armenia’s men’s chess team defeated Azerbaijan national chess team on Monday during the World Chess Olympiad being in Chennai, India.

During the 10th round of the Olympiad, the Armenian men’s national team competed with the Azerbaijanand won 3:1. Robert Hovhannisyan and Gabriel Sargsyan celebrated their victory. Hrant Melkumyan and Manuel Petrosyan both ended in a draw.

So far, the national team led by Arman Pashikyan has celebrated seven victories against the national teams of Madagascar, Andorra, Egypt, Austria, England, India (first and second teams), and the match with the USA ended in a draw. The Armenian team lost to the national team of Uzbekistan.

One more round of matches is anticipated for the Armenia team.