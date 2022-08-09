Armenia’s men’s chess team won the silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad being held in Chennai, India.

The final results were reported after the Uzbekistan-Netherlands match ended 2.5-1.5.

India’s second team won bronze.

Armenia and Uzbekistan both had equal ranking before going into the final round.

A scene from the 2022 FIDE Chess Olympiad in India

Ahead of the final, the Armenian team defeated Spain The Armenian men’s team defeated Spain in the last round.

Manuel Petrosyan, Robert Hovhannisyan and Hrant Melkumyan all ended their sessions in draws, with only Gabriel Sargsyan winning.

On Monday’s Armenia’s men’s chess team defeated Azerbaijan.

During the 10th round of the Olympiad, the Armenian men’s national team competed with the Azerbaijan and won 3:1. Hovhannisyan and Sargsyan celebrated their victory. Melkumyan and Petrosyan both ended in a draw.