Narek Manasyan, a member of Armenia’s National Boxing team, became the European boxing champion on Monday.

Competing in the 92-kilogram category in the European Boxing Championships, being held in Montenegro, Manasyan captured the title after his opponent, Aziz Asbed Mouhidi of Italy, did not show up to compete, thus forfeiting the match.

Earlier during the completion, Armenia’s Rudolph Kabroyan won a silver medal, while Rafael Honvhanisyan, Ruslan Aslikyan and Paregam Harutyunyan each won bronze medals.