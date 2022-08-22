Armenia’s National Security Service said on Monday that existing roads in Armenia are not scheduled to be shut down as Armenia attempts to hasten ground transportation between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through Armenia.

Last week, Armenia’s authorities put into public circulation proposals for three new border checkpoints—two in Gegharkunik and Syunik in the east and one at Yeraskh, bordering Nakhichevan, in the west.

The announcement by NSS on Monday to in direct response to unsubstantiated reports circulating by some media outlets and social media platforms, which asserted that the new proposals would limit Armenian citizens’ right to free movement as a result of the new proposed access routes to and from Azerbaijan.

Last week, after the new border checkpoint proposals were unveiled, many believed that Armenia’s authorities were rushing to address issue to counter the Baku-proposed “Zangezur Corridor”—a scheme being advanced by Azerbaijan that calls for a land corridor through Armenia that connects mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan and Turkey.

“Currently, the possible transit routes and procedure are being developed, in which no closure and/or other restrictions are planned for the movement of the Armenian population or foreigners, as well as their vehicles, by any local and/or international (interstate) roads,” the NSS said in a statement.