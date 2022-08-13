Team Armenia has won more medals at the European Youth and under 15 weightlifting championships being held in Poland.

Armenian weightlifter Seryozha Barseghyan (U15, 61kg) set two records and was declared the champion on Saturday. He won a gold medal with a total result of 236kg. Barseghyan lifted the 111kg barbell in snatch – a record in the European U15 Championship, and then the 125kg in the clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, Armenian weightlifter Zhora Grigoryan (55kg division) won silver with a 225kg result (100kg snatch, 125kg clean and jerk).

Earlier in the tournament, two Armenian weightlifters Michael Cholakyan and Alexandra Grigoryan won gold in the European youth championship.