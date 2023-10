“Wings of Tatev” nominated for 2023 World Travel Awards graphic

The “Wings of Tatev” cable car has once again been nominated for the prestigious international tourism award, the 2023 World Travel Awards, in the category of “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2023.” The project previously won in this category in 2021. Now it is competing with cable cars from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the U.S., and South Africa.

“Wings of Tatev” is the world’s longest passenger cable car. It entered the Guinness Book of Records not only because of its length—3.6 miles—but also as the world’s only engineering structure of this scale built in just 10 months. The ropeway project was realized by the Austrian-Swiss company Doppelmayr/Garaventa, a leader in the field of ropeway construction.

The “Wings of Tatev” cable car on October 16 celebrated its 13th year of operation. Since its opening in 2010, it has been used by more than 1,300,000 people. Thanks to it, every fifth tourist in Armenia visits Tatev. The “Wings of Tatev” project is part of “Tatev revival program,” initiated by Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend. The cable car is a non-profit project, and all its proceeds are directed towards the restoration of the Tatev Monastery and community development. The cable car is managed by Impulse Business Management.

The “Wings of Tatev” cable car located between Halidzor and the Tatev monastery in Armenia The “Wings of Tatev” cable car

To vote for the “Wings of Tatev,” follow these steps:

Visit the official award website by following the link; Register with your email; Confirm the received email; Click on the “Vote Now” button; Choose the “World” section; Select line 60: “World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2023”; Vote for “Wings of Tatev, Armenia.”

The voting deadline is November 17.