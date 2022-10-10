ARPA International Film Festival’s 25th Anniversary Gala flyer

Arpa International Film Festival, the longest running independent film festival in Hollywood, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, with a star studded Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on November 20. The festival’s longstanding mission has been to feature films that cultivate cultural understanding and global empathy.

This year’s month long online festival streaming will continue to explore socially relevant themes such as diaspora, war, genocide, dual identity, exile and multi culturalism. The diverse tapestry of inspiring films to be featured from around the world will inspire our local and worldwide community to connect and advance progressive cinematic art.

Starting November 4, the festival will be streaming over 80 films from 26 different countries online, free of charge globally. The festival is very satisfied with the online screening, making the works of hard working independent filmmakers’ stories to be viewed from around the world.

The Arpa International Film Festival will also screen in theater features and documentaries. The first one will be “Invisible Republic,” a film by Garin Hovanissian and produced by Eric Eserailian, Serj Tankian, and Alec Mouhibian on November 3, with two screenings at 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers and Artsakh journalist Lika Zakaryan.

The highlight of the festival is the Silver Anniversary Gala on November 20, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton. Red Carpet, cocktails and silent auction at 5:30 followed by dinner and program. The festival is fortunate to have two dynamic individuals as our MCs. Gracing our stage will be, Fox 11’s Emmy Award winning anchor of Good Day LA, Araksya Karapetyan and entertainment anchor Amanda Salas.

Awards will be presented to the winning filmmakers on our Gala night with the festival’s prestigious awards honoring our celebrities in the cinematic arena. Our honorees this year will be, Diane Baker / Icon Award, Michael Madsen/Career Achievement Award, Aaron Ryder / Career Achievement Award in producing and Krys Marshall of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV +(fourth season) Breakthrough Artist Award.

The Gala will welcome Academy award winning producer Terry George and producer Mike Medavoy. The surprise Humanitarian awards will follow.

ARPA logo

Arpa International Film Festival is honored to celebrate at the Gala, the 5 year tribute of the film “The Promise” which created global awareness making a powerful impact. Highlighting the tribute will be its visionary director Oscar winner Terry George, producers Mike Medavoy, Eric Esrailian, Emmy winning documentarian (Intent to Destroy) Joe Berlinger with the cast and crew.

For tickets and information visit ARPA’s website, Eventbrite, and Itsmyseat.com

Arpa Foundation For Film Music and Art (AFFMA) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.