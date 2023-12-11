The Armenian Relief Society has consistently taken a lead role in supporting the civilian population in Artsakh since the early days of the Liberation Movement. Their commitment is evident through their various humanitarian programs, the establishment of kindergartens, and their ongoing assistance efforts. Demonstrating an unwavering dedication to the well-being of Armenians from Artsakh, the ARS remains steadfast in addressing the current adversities that the people of Artsakh are faced with.

Following Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh on September 19, the Armenian Relief Society, and its partner organizations, swiftly responded to the critical situation by providing essential financial and moral support. The results achieved through the ARS’ organizing efforts include the distribution of over 1,500 boxes of food and essential items.

ARS volunteers preparing packages filled with aid for Armenians displaced from their homes in Artsakh

In the initial phase of aid distribution, 440 boxes were distributed to Artsakh refugees from funds provided by the ARS of Australia. More than 100 boxes were dispatched to Goris, in the Syunik Province, for distribution to Artsakh residents seeking refuge across the Armenian border.

In collaboration with sister organizations, including Homenetmen, Hamazkayin, the ARF, and the AYF, and aided by volunteers from various countries, the ARS packaged and distributed 1,000 boxes to displaced Artsakh Armenians settling in different regions of Armenia. These regions include: Yerevan, Aragatsotn, Armavir, Ararat, Shirak, Lori, Gegharkunik, Tavush, Syunik, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor.

The ARS office in Armenia received generous donations of food, clothing, bedding, and kitchen utensils from donors, all of which were provided to refugees from Artsakh.

Initiating the second phase of providing aid on November 18, the ARS continued distributing additional boxes of food and essential items to displaced Artsakh residents with the support of dedicated ARS and AYF members. The “We Are Our Mountains Foundation” contributed significantly to the second phase by providing 20,000 tons of pasta.

To date, the ARS has successfully distributed more than 7,000 boxes—each containing $100 worth of food and essential needs—aiding over 30,000 Armenians from Artsakh. The organization’s commitment persists as the ARS plans to launch new projects to further support displaced Artsakh Armenians.