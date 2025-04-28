BY ROUBINA KASBARIAN

(Translated from Armenian)

SAN FRANCISCO—The ARS of Western USA “Erepouni” Chapter organized a unique and memorable event, titled “Honoring Our Sisters in Service,” to honor volunteer women from five Armenian churches of Northern California and 13 Armenian organizations on March 22 at the San Francisco Khatchadourian Armenian Center Saroyan Hall.

After enjoying an authentic Armenian meal, the program opened with the U.S., Armenian and ARS anthems, which was followed by an opening prayer by Rev. Frs. Krikor Zakarian and Artsakh Badoyan.

The mistress of ceremonies for the event was Victoria Markarian. After the opening remarks, ARS “Erepouni” Chapter Chairperson Nora Shirikian acknowledged and thanked the ARS Regional Executive representative Rita Hintlian, and all others representing the various organizations. She noted that “March 8th is the International Women’s Day, and specially in Armenia, the month of March is celebrated as women’s month.”

ARS Regional Executive representative Rita Hintlian delivering remarks Keynote speaker Ani Setrakian Yeni-Komshian addressing attendees

“We will be honoring 37 of our sisters, who have been exemplary volunteers. I thank you in advance for your service and wish you to be healthy and stay determined in your endeavors. Let us work hand-in-hand to be the good examples for the new generations to follow in these lands away from our homeland. Let us elevate the diaspora to be able to assist the homeland and pass the torch on,” Shirikian added.

The event also featured performances by the local youth. The Oakland youth Apricot Seed Dance Ensemble danced, while Raffi Hourdajian played selections from Khatchadourian and Beethoven on the piano, followed by Nicholas Skokan on the duduk.

Honorees received certificates at the event ARS ‘Erepouni’ Chapter members

Keynote speaker Ani Setrakian Yeni-Komshian gave a historic view on volunteerism, specially by women, covering the history before and after the Armenian Genocide, as Armenian diasporas were organized throughout the world. “We have to pass the volunteering baton to the future generations to endure as a nation,” Yeni-Komshian stressed in her remarks.

The ARS Regional Executive remarks were delivered by Rita Hintlian, who said “today’s event is a positive proof of the work the ARS does to preserve our identity and to persevere as a nation. The organization knows how to gather and appreciate volunteers. Your presence here is proof that the Bay Area is in good hands.” Hintlian passed on her best wishes for success to the “Erepouni” Chapter and all other organizations.

Attendees were filled with joy and high spirits as they departed.