GLENDALE—As part of its ongoing work and efforts through the State of California Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), since mid-June 2021, the Armenian Relief Society of Western U.S., Social Services Division has helped over 200 households avoid eviction due to COVID-19-related unpaid rent, totaling to ​$3,013,525 in requested rental assistance.

In January 2021, almost a year after COVID-19 surfaced, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. This act provided eligible households with both renter protections and funding. As a result, separate budgets and separate applications were established for LA City and LA County residents.

L.A. City funds ran out almost immediately, while L.A. County funds remained available for months on end. The funds were eventually redistributed to address LA City’s residents’ higher needs for rental and utility debt and now, both LA City and LA County residents are encouraged to apply using the same application.

To be eligible, renters must reside in incorporated LA County, have an income between 30 to 50 percent of Los Angeles’ average median income (AMI), and have financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. Having a landlord willing to participate in the program is also very helpful, but not necessary.

Whether it’s lay-offs, COVID-19 related medical costs, or incurred costs simply due to stay-at-home orders, tenants are finding it more difficult than ever to afford their rental payments in a city where housing had already presented itself as a crisis way before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many have had to downsize their homes, take in more roommates, borrow money from friends and family, or worse, take out high interest loans to evade homelessness.

Participants are encouraged to go online and apply on their own as soon as possible. This proves to be a bit difficult for the community as many either lacked internet or the technical skills required to navigate the site. To alleviate this digital gap, ARS Social Services staff assists interested clients over the phone and in person to assess eligibility and book appointments to facilitate the application process in its entirety. This includes, but is not limited to, recording each client’s and household member’s information, calculating rents owed, providing landlord contact information, and uploading proofs of household income.

“Many of the clients are very thankful that we are helping them, especially Armenian and other minority clients because, although the application is available in several languages, it isn’t the most accessible,” said ARS ERAP Case Manager Lousin Markarian. “Some clients are illiterate, some clients have disabilities, and almost all clients lack the digital literacy needed to navigate the application, upload their documents, and check their application statuses once submitted. Having people and organizations like us available through the entire process really gives applicants a sense of hope and security.”

Operating in Glendale, staff has a high language capacity and is available to assist Armenian, Spanish, English, and Farsi speaking applicants and with COVID-19, capacity has actually expanded to assist applicants all over LA County through over-the-phone appointments. As a result, the ARS ERAP team is able to assist over 30 households a week in completing their rental assistance applications- not to mention following up with prior applicants with application status updates and requests for additional funding.

Although first-time applicants are usually renters, landlords can also initiate the process and are more than welcome to receive assistance in doing so from ARS Social Services.

“This is a very helpful program and she’s been very kind to me,” said Gilbert Reodica, a local Glendale renter who received assistance from Markarian on-site and spoke with Vic Keossian, ARS ERAP Program Supervisor. “I am just hoping I get approved, because the reduced hours are tremendous. Before, I worked six days and this time I work three to four days. So this will be so great if I am approved,” he added.

If you are interested in rent and/or utility assistance, contact ARS Social Services to find out if you’re eligible. Program Supervisor Vic Keossian can be reached at (818) 253-4741.

Whether COVID-19 poses a language barrier, technical difficulty or any other obstacle, ARS Social Services is here to help. If you or a loved one have been impacted by COVID-19 in any way, please call ARS Social Services at (818) 241-7533 to find out how the team can be of service to you. The division offers free food assistance, housing navigation, senior services, case management, access and linkages to public benefits, employment support and more year round.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, and Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, Covid-19 outreach and system navigation services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, refugee youth mentoring, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing, food pantry services, and more. The ARS Social Services main office can be reached at (818) 241-7533 or at socialservices@arswestusa.org.