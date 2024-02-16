ARS logo

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA announced two job openings.

The organization is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the role of Director of Operations for its Social Services Division, to provide strategic leadership and oversee the division’s operations. Qualifications include: Bilingual (English/Armenian), Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences or a closely related field (Master’s Degree preferred), as well as a minimum of three years experience in nonprofit and/or management, including financial management.

The ARS-WUSA is also looking to hire an English secretary for the regional office, full-time. Qualifications include: Bilingual (English/Armenian). Bachelor’s Degree; a minimum of three years office experience; strong computer and oral/written communication skills.

Candidates interested in either position should submit a cover letter and resume to office@arswestusa.org.