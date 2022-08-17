Armenian Relief Society

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services announced that it has been selected by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation as one of 11 community-based organizations throughout California to provide outreach and education services under the Unemployment Language Opportunity Program to limited English-speaking communities about unemployment insurance and other benefits and services provided through the Employment Development Department.

The Center at Sierra Health Foundation is working in partnership with the EDD to support outreach and education efforts to the major LEP communities across the state, including Armenian, Cantonese, and Mandarin speakers, as well as the deaf and hard of hearing and other LEP communities, who have experienced challenges navigating the Unemployment Insurance system. The Covid-19 pandemic made evident that LEP communities face challenges as a result of inadequate multilingual services and this initiative helps address inequities of equal access to unemployment benefits.

As a community partner from the present time through December 31, 2023, ARS Social Services will concentrate its efforts to Armenian-speaking populations as a targeted LEP community to provide education about unemployment benefit rights, basic eligibility requirements, language access, application procedures, rights involving overpayment and waiver determinations, appeals and complaint procedures, etc. A variety of methods will be incorporated to provide comprehensive outreach and education services, including in-person activities, community canvassing, social media platforms, door-to-door outreach, trainings, workshops/events, and more.

“The Covid-19 pandemic presented monumental challenges to low-income and vulnerable populations, as well as exacerbated already existing inequities and socio-economic disparities throughout communities. Since the onset of the pandemic, it has been a priority for ARS Social Services to help mitigate its impacts throughout our society and this partnership allows our organization a furthered opportunity. As such, we thank The Center at Sierra Health Foundation for selecting us as a partnering organization,” stated Talar Aintablian, Director of Operations.

“Having access to the state’s most critical services in a time of need and in the language of their choosing is vital,” said Chet Hewitt, CEO and President of the Sierra Health Foundation. “For the most vulnerable and underrepresented in our communities across California, this is a solid step toward equity and inclusion.”

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, and Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, Covid-19 outreach and system navigation services, employment services, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, refugee youth mentoring, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing, food pantry services, linkages with public benefits, outreach and education services, and more