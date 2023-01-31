The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Regional Executive announced that its Annual Gala, will be held on Sunday, March 12 at Taglyan Cultural Complex, located at 1201 North Vine St., Los Angeles. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The Armenian Relief Society is a worldwide women’s humanitarian organization founded in the United States in 1910. The ARS of Western USA, inclusive of its membership of 1,100 volunteer members, 23 chapters, three Social Services offices, and Guidance Center, plays a monumental role in serving our communities and homeland.

Proceeds from this year’s Gala will benefit present-day and future ARS programs both locally and internationally, specifically benefiting individuals and families in need. The organization, which relies on the generosity of our supporters, remains steadfast in its commitment to help our people overcome challenges and difficulties through its vital programs.

The Armenian Relief Society’s legacy of service will continue to endure while led with its motto, “With The People, For The People.”

For additional information or to purchase tickets and inquire about event sponsorship opportunities, please contact the ARS Regional Headquarters at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org.