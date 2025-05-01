BY RITA HINTLIAN

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA celebrated the organization’s 115th anniversary by hosting a “Night of Hope & Giving” on April 27 at the Reflections Venue in Glendale with a capacity crowd of more than 350.

Khatoune Pakradouni being honored Mako Mgrdichian being honored

Due to the wildfires and how they impacted our community, the event had been postponed twice. When it finally happened, however, it had been transformed into a different event.

Areni Hamparian reads the plaque on Dr. Ida Karayan’s award Dr. Ida Karayan being honored

Veteran ARS members Mako Mgrdichian and Khatoune Pakradouni were honored for their life-long service to the ARS, and Dr. Ida Karayan was honored for exceptional leadership and dedication to ARS Child, Youth & Family Guidance Center.

As the ARS Regional Executive Chairperson, Christina Amirian Khanjian explained in her remarks, the beauty of the event lay in the fact that two young ARS members, Areni Hamparian and Verginie Touloumian, showed off their Armenian-day school education by doing bilingual presentations as mistresses of ceremonies.

State Senator Sashe Renee Perez (left) presents proclamation to ARS Chair Christine Khanjian

Angele Ohannessian, an ARS member from the first west coast chapter, the Fresno Mayr chapter, drove from Fresno to sing the national and ARS anthems. A dedicated group of fundraising committee members, headed by Nanik Kupelian (Araz Chapter) worked until the last minutes before the start of the event to make the hall as welcoming as possible.

Welcoming remarks were made by Kupelian, who thanked all the donors, volunteers and participants for their contributions.

The head table at the banquet

Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian offered his blessings and spoke of his experience witnessing the capabilities of women while serving on three continents. The Prelate remarked that when women were also ARS members, they accomplish even more. He noted that women’s abilities are nurtured and enriched in the ARS and that he had no doubt that once the ARS takes on a project, it does not simply get executed, but rather it gets fulfilled.

Hamparian and Touloumian set the tone of the event with their knowledgeable and confident deliveries. They introduced each other, then introduced the other guests, and the awardees.

Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian

The guests included Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Interim Minister and head of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America; Reverend Yeghia Isayan representing Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian; State Senator Sasha Renee Perez, representing the 25th District; Mayor Ara Najarian of the City of Glendale; Daron Der Khachdourian, representing Armenian Revolutionary Bureau; Arousyak Melkonian, Chairperson of the ARS Central Executive Board, Treasurer Annie Kechichian, liaison Zharmen Mirzakhanyan; and representatives of ARF, Homenetmen, Hamazkyin, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, as well as other elected officials.

Senator Perez and Mayor Najarian had already presented proclamations on the occasion of the 115th Anniversary of the ARS.

ARS Las Vegan Araz Chapter members

Following a video presentation and candle lighting ceremony with 80 participants, Kanjian, the ARS Regional Executive chairperson delivered the board’s message.

Her message resonated with those present, as she recalled her own ARS member “Homouhi” grandmother, whose “biggest joy was taking her grandchildren to ARS events in the church hall in downtown Los Angeles,” according to Khanjian.

Angele Ohanessian performs anthems

“Her daughter, daughter-in-law, and in-laws were also ARS members of the Hollywood Mayr chapter that was established in 1918. One of the reasons as to why I joined this organization was in honor of her,” Khanjian said about her grandmother.

Khanjian then introduced the three honorees.

She recalled the following regarding Mako Mgrdichian, “As long as I can remember she wrote, taught and spoke about the ARS at every forum. My sisters and I were students of hers at the ARS Arax Saturday School.”

Regarding Khatoune Pakradouni, Khanjian noted that she “still volunteers and teaches all of us what it means to be a homouhi. She is an active member who attends all the meetings, presentations, and conventions — in addition to being on our bylaws committee.”

Khanjian called Dr. Ida Karayan, a visionary community leader who “continued to help hundreds of patients throughout the years. But most of all, she has helped many women fulfil their internship requirements to be licensed therapists.”

Khanjian noted that the fundraising proceeds will support local programs in addition to supporting the schools and community members impacted by the fires.

“Our Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center and social services centers have assisted families during this difficult time. We are hoping to assist more individuals with these free services that ARS provides. Our Saturday schools are teaching our children to be the next generation of leaders. Our scholarship award programs assist our local students in higher education. The Regional Executive Board and I are very excited that we have had many new members join in the last few years – the next generation who are carrying this organization forward,” Khanjian said.

The ARS chairperson announced that while $300,000 were raised for ARS international relief programs, the Regional Executive Boards and chapters of the ARS of Eastern USA and Canada had sent their contributions for wildfire relief, for which Khanjian expressed deep gratitude.

She thanked the families of the ARS members, who supported them throughout their volunteer service, finishing up with a jubilant “long live the ARS” (Getstseh HOMeh).

The three exemplary ARS members received their awards, each time, all three members of the ARS Central Executive memebers joined Khanjian, as she handed them their awards.

A new generation of ARS members

Mako Mgrdichian took the opportunity to appeal to “precious” women to join the ARS ranks, since the needs of the Armenian people are so vast. She quoted Njteh that indifference is how nations wither away.

Khatoune Pakradouni reminded everyone that the youth are our treasure, and as such our people should take advantage of their knowledge, education, eagerness to help, and even if they think differently speaking in a different language, their heart beats are Armenian.

Pakradouni explained the electric excitement about what the participation of the youth brought to the event by saying that she would not die with her eyes, because she knew that the new generation was already in position to eventually take the lead.

Dr. Ida Karayan mentioned that she had returned from Armenia only three hours ago, she acknowledged that she couldn’t have provided mental health services, if not for her young assistants. She urged everyone to do their part.

Attendees were going from table to table congratulating the awardees, reminiscing about the good old days and imparting good wishes.

In fact, some of those who were approaching the awardees were just introduced to them during the evening, but they were so impressed by them that they had to stop by and congratulate them. It was one of those evenings when the last song was sung, but people were lingering, because there was one more person to greet and one more person to say goodbye.

Entertainment was provided by the talented Vahe Mangasar and Christin Hovhan, who performed beautiful renditions of classic songs.

Yes, this was a grand occasion to celebrate the 115 years of unwavering service of the ARS, “With the People, For the People.”