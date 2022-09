Armenian Relief Society logo

The Armenian Relief Society of the Western United States announced the reopening of the organizations Saturday Schools for the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

Below is the list of ARS school reopening dates and times; administrator or principal names and contact information; and school addresses:

ARS “Anahid” Chapter Anahid Meymarian Saturday School – San Fernando Valley

Registration: Saturday, September 10; Hours: 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Back to School: Saturday, September 10; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Principal: Ashkhen Papazian – (818) 481-5716; ashkhenani@yahoo.com

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316

ARS “Arax” Chapter – Torrance

Registration & Back to School: Friday, September 16, 2022; Hours: 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Friday; Hours: 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Principal: Nevart Barsoumian – (310) 214-1909

Armenian Center, located at 2222 Lomita Blvd., Lomita, CA 90505

ARS “Ararat” Chapter – Arizona

Registration & Back to School: Saturday, September 10,; Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Administrator: Maro Awanessian (480) 236-6963

Location: 2625 E. Greenway Rd., #285, Phoenix, AZ 85032

ARS “Araz” Chapter – Burbank

Registration & Back to School: Saturday, September 10; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Administrator: Nanik Kupelian (818) 644-7807

Burbank Youth Center, located at 75 E. Santa Anita Ave., Burbank, CA 91502

ARS “Erepouni” Chapter – Oakland

Registration: Sunday, September 11; Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Back to School: Sunday, September 18; Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

School Schedule: Every Sunday; Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Principal: Anna Massis – (925) 323-2222

St. Vartan Arm. Apostolic Church, located at 650 Spruce Street, Oakland, CA 94610

ARS “Karni” Chapter – S. Orange County

Contact: Lina Tufeknjian (949) 636-5918, arskarnischool@aol.com

ARS “Lori” Chapter Irene Boodakian Saturday School – N. San Fernando Valley

Registration and Back to School: Saturday, September 10; Hours 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Principal: Maral Bedevian (818) 825-3626 – E-mail: maralig626@yahoo.com

Location: 17422 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills, CA 91344

ARS “Mayr” Chapter Margo Seropian Saturday School – Hollywood

Online Registration: Starting August 22

Back to School: Saturday, September 10; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Principal: Hasmig Khatchatrian (323) 557-0664; arssaturdayschool@gmail.com

Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School, located at 1615 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood, CA 90027

ARS “Meghry” Chapter – North Hollywood

Registration & Back to School: Saturday, September 17; Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Administrator: Seta Tarpinian – (818) 481-4378; s.tarpin@yahoo.com

Armenian Apostolic Church of North Hollywood

At Saint Paul Assyrian-Chaldean Catholic Church, located at 13050 Vanowen St., North Hollywood, CA 91605

ARS “Nairy” Chapter – Montebello

Contact: Olga Kirakossian 323-717-5051

ARS “Sepan” Chapter Salpe Hatzbanian Saturday School – Glendale

Back to School: Saturday, September 10; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Principal: Susanna Davtyan – (747) 257-9930; susannadavtyan2021@gmail.com

Glendale Youth Center, located at 211 W. Chestnut Ave. #201, Glendale, CA, 91204

ARS “Sevan” Chapter – Orange County

Registration & Back to School: Saturday, September 10; Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Principal: Ani Geloian – (714) 797-0361, ageloian@yahoo.com

Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School, located at 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704

ARS “Shoushi” Chapter Verjine Koujakian Saturday School – Las Vegas

Open House: September 3 and 4; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration & Back to School: Saturday, September 10; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Saturday; Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Principal: Houry Darakjian – (702) 274-5214, hdarakj@aol.com

St. Garabed Armenian Cultural Center, located at 2054 E. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89169

ARS “Sosse” Chapter – Pasadena

Registration & Back to School: Monday, September 12; Hours: 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

School Schedule: Every Monday; Hours: 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Administrator: Karine Barikian-Setian (626) 823-5747; sosseschool@arswestusa.org

Webster Elementary School, located at 2101 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104

ARS “Talin” Chapter – La Crescenta