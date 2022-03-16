GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western US, Regional Executive announced that it will be honoring benefactors Jack and Zarig Youredjian at the 2022 ARS Gala.

The Youredjians have demonstrated many years of service to the Armenian community, as generous benefactors with committed support to our local community, as well as abroad in Armenia and Artsakh. Mr. and Mrs. Youredjian have humbly accepted to receive this honor and have also graciously chosen to become the Major Event Sponsor(s) of the ARS Gala 2022.

Proceeds from the ARS Gala 2022 will benefit the Homeland Defenders Rehabilitation Center at the Heratsi Hospital in Yerevan, which provides treatment and rehabilitation to wounded and disabled soldiers in the aftermath of the Artsakh War. These soldiers need our help now more than ever.

The event this year will be held on Sunday, May 1, with a cocktail hour starting at 5:00 p.m. at Taglyan Complex, located at 1201 N. Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

The ARS Regional Executive Board expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. Youredjian for standing in solidarity with and supporting the wide-ranging humanitarian work and continued efforts of the Armenian Relief Society.