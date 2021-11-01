As part of his visit to Southern California to attend the annual conference of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan met with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Glendale.

After providing an extensive report of the post-war situation in Artsakh, Beglaryan outlined the long- and short- term expectations to achieve and protect Artsakh’s security, as well as ways to assist the displaced citizens of Artsakh and develop and advance the country’s economy.

The ARF Central Committee stressed its, as well as the Armenian community’s unwavering support to Artsakh and its commitment to ensure the security of its borders and citizens. The ARF body also stressed that one of the tenets of strengthening Artsakh’s statehood would be to repopulate the region and ensure that the displaced citizens of Artsakh return to their ancestral lands.

Following an in-depth discussion of the needs and realistic objectives, the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee pledged to work with the Beglaryan’s office to undertake projects that will ensure the settlement of the population back in Artsakh. It also committed to advance these principles within the community and engage various institutions in the same process.

Greeting Beglaryan on Friday were ARF Western U.S. Central Committee chair, Dr. Carmen Ohanian with fellow members Sako Berberian, Vahan Bzdigian, Arto Keuleyan and Levon Kirakosian, Esq., as well as Avedik Izmirlian, the Central Committee’s representative to community organizations.