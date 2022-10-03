Creative Armenia introduced the 24 creative projects that will take part in Artbox Incubator, which provides comprehensive support to creative ideas with potential for commercial success. The creative incubator is developed by Creative Armenia, funded by the European Union in Armenia, and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia within the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.

For 12 weeks, the selected teams, representing cutting-edge projects in theater, music, design, and beyond, will be joined by distinguished international and local mentors and keynote speakers to develop various aspects of their creative projects – from market analysis and marketing plan to financing plan and legal rights. After completing the incubation, the 24 incubated projects will be presented to major cultural investors, grant-makers, and sponsors for potential funding.

“We are proud of our new Artbox generation. The strength and range of these 24 projects and their creative teams demonstrate the new wave of power and dynamics they will bring to Armenia’s culture and creativity. We look forward to providing Artbox’s fundamental support and pushing them upward in their mission,” said Anush Ter-Khachatryan, Director of Programs at Creative Armenia.

“Katapult Creative Accelerator Program is working to boost Armenia’s creative economy. This means nurturing the full value chain – from idea, to production, to distribution. We’re confident that Artbox is a powerful platform to seed and develop ideas, a selection of which we aim to promote and market through Katapult’s other programs. We can’t wait to see what these seeds blossom into,” said Anna Gargarian, Creative Strategist and Lead at Katapult Creative Accelerator Program.

The 24 creative projects selected for Artbox Incubator are:

Carutsel, an environmentally neutral yet socially impactful fashion collection by Anaheed Sarian;

Bebook Walking Theater, an interactive and itinerary bus theater for children by Ani Yeremyan;

Bazaart, a platform that serves as a bridge between designers and corporate clients by Arame Martirosyan;

ToneLab, an indie record label and studio by Armen Yedigarian;

Maestro, a mobile application for improving music literacy by Arus Nazaryan;

Kaits, an aesthetic vodcast series about inspiring stories of local creators by Ellen Altunyan;/

Pambak Games, a production of tarot cards that elevate Armenian themes and folktales by Garabed Khachadour;

Kinora, an unscripted show dedicated to cinema in Armenia by Garegin Papoyan;

Project «Di», an extraordinary audio-visual and interactive installation platform by Gevorg Aram Grigoryan;

Diaries agency, a multidisciplinary arts agency by Harmik Mackertoomian;

Kapan International Film Festival by Harut Makyan;

Dk.tsk Live, an avant-garde electronic music studio by Hranush Arakelyan;

Concept Confectionery, a production of limited collections of art made from desserts by Izabella Avetisian;

Art Ranch, a multifunctional and holistic arts and wellbeing residence by Kamee Abrahamian;

Knots for Hope, an online platform connecting Armenia’s rural rug makers with international buyers by Kyle Khandikian;

Dzenov, an audiobook application for Armenian literature by Lusine Mirzoyan;

Sound Map of Yerevan, a designed map showcasing inspiring locations of Yerevan by Lusine Mlke-Galstyan;

ARDI Art Space, a 24/7 art and entertainment space in Echmiadzin by Mariam Papoyan;

Doon Doon Art House, a multidisciplinary art space focusing on Armenian contemporary dances and theater classes in Noragyugh by Nour-Ani Sisserian;

Gyumri Art Collaboration Center, a multi-genre and multi-format art space by Nvard Ghazaryan;

Plan Yerevan, an A to Z manufacture of Armenian-made and Armenian-themed clothing by Tatevik Sayadyan;

TELOS, a stylish manga series by Tigran Janjughazyan;

Dasein, an outstanding and unique art magazine by Vanane Borian;

ManBan, a specialized and independent art publishing house by Vigen Galstyan.

Inspired by innovative methods in business and tech, Artbox Incubator is a reinvention of the incubator model for the art world — a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports artists in developing their ideas into commercially viable and investable creative products. To learn more about the incubator, visit the website.

Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talent across the arts. Artbox has been developed by Creative Armenia, funded by the European Union in Armenia and launched in partnership with AGBU Armenia in the framework of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.