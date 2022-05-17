The City of Artesia presented a proclamation to the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region during “Armenian Heritage Month,” recognizing the Armenian Genocide and in remembrance of the 1,500,000 victims.

The City of Artesia took a firm stance last week with language in its proclamation. Artesia Mayor Melissa Ramoso gave a moving speech about her experience working as a Congressional staffer for Ted Lieu with our issue during the official presentation.

Special mention must be made to Councilmember Ali Taj, who took the initiative and contacted the ANCA Western Region staff to work on this matter.

Taj is currently the Vice-President of California Contract Cities Association, an association of municipalities who work on policy that affects the entire Los Angeles County region.

Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian and former Montebello Mayor Jack Hadjinian joined the ANCA WR staff along with members of the local ANCA-San Gabriel Valley Chapter.