The Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Baku of attempting to further tighten the blockade this time cutting off roads between Stepanakert to a number of villages in the Shushi region, in addition to the closure of the Lachin Corridor, which has been shut to traffic since December 12.

“Azerbaijan is trying to justify its illegal actions and provocations with fabricated statements that do not correspond to reality,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry was responding to Azerbaijan’s breach of the November 9, 2020 agreement after its armed forces crossed the line of contact and advanced their positions on Artsakh’s territory along the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road.

“Azerbaijan’s actions to tighten the ring around Artsakh are an arrogant response to the decision of the International Court of Justice calling for the immediate unblocking of the Lachin Corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, and a challenge to the international legal order,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said.

“The Republic of Artsakh expects the Russian peacekeeping forces to take practical steps to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijan’s repeated violation of the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and prevent new possible violations,” added the statement.

“In such conditions, it is imperative for the international community to adopt a united tough position to force Azerbaijan to return to the legal framework and fulfill its international obligations. The international community and, in particular, the UN Security Council should take concrete collective steps aimed at the immediate opening of the Lachin Corridor and curbing Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said.