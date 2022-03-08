Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan’s military information sources have been disseminating false information in an effort to instill fear in Armenians of Artsakh, and at the same time slandering the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed there.

Stepanyan said by accusing Armenians of provoking military attacks, Azerbaijan wants to justify its “criminal encroachments on the civilian population, and at the same time, prepare the ground for subsequent actions and provocations.”

On Sunday, the Azerbaijani forces fired at the Khramort village in Artsakh’s Askeran region using various caliber weapons. At around 5 p.m. local time Monday, a grenade launcher was used to attack the same area, the projectiles from which exploded near the village cemetery. No civilian casualties were reported.

“In parallel with the described operations, the Azerbaijani propaganda machine is engaged in slander and the discrediting of the Russian peacekeeping forces, especially the command staff, which ensure the security of the civilian population in Artsakh,” Stepanyan said.

He added that Azerbaijan’s “criminal actions against the physical and psychological integrity of the people of Artsakh are systemic and deliberated, organized with the knowledge of the Azerbaijani authorities and by their order.”

“All the registered cases, once again, prove the direct and indisputable intention Azerbaijan to disrupt the normal life of the peaceful population of the Artsakh Republic and to ethnically cleanse Artsakh,” Stepanyan concluded.

All this happening as Azerbaijan’s defense ministry continues to publicize false information accusing Armenia’s Armed Forces of provoking military attacks.

On Tuesday, one day after an Armenian soldier was killed by Azerbaijani shelling, official Baku accused Armenia’s forces of violating the ceasefire—a claim vehemently denied by Yerevan.