Calls for International Recognition Based on ‘Remedial Secession’

The Speaker of Artsakh’s Parliament Artur Tovmasyan on Wednesday called on the international community to launch a special criminal tribunal against Azerbaijan’s leaders for their unprecedented aggression and crimes against humanity in Nagorno-Karabakh, accusing Baku of “creating a modern-day concentration camp.”

He also said sought international recognition of Artsakh based on the principle of remedial secession, which is is a type of unilateral secession that is carried out as an outright measure against tyranny, human rights abuses or forced segregation.

“By creating the most sophisticated concentration camp in a territory of nearly 3000 square kilometers, Azerbaijan has been testing the latest achievements of science on the citizens of the Artsakh Republic since December 12,2022, aimed at dehumanizing an entire nation, the population of the Republic of Artsakh,” Tovmasyan said in a statement.

“The more than 120,000 population of freedom-loving country is being subjected to humiliation, famine and threats of physical extermination every day for eight months, living without electricity, gas, fuel and medication,” added Tovmasyan.

“After WWII, when the international community condemned and stipulated provisions in international law ruling out such crimes committed by Nazi Germany, it was difficult to imagine that our people would face the threat of physical extermination in the 21st century with new methods, and that it wouldn’t even receive any intervention by the international community to prevent a great human tragedy,” the parliament speaker said in his statement addressed to the international community.

“At the same time, taking into consideration the provisions of international law related to violence and aggression by an aggressor country against self-proclaimed independent countries, we call on responsible and relevant international intergovernmental institutions to launch the process of international recognition of the Artsakh Republic, as the most practical way to prevent genocide and the forced displacement of our people from our homeland,” he added.

Tovmasyan called on international intergovernmental institutions to launch a special criminal tribunal to try Azerbaijan’s leader for these heinous crimes.

The Speaker expressed hope that his statement will receive a response and that the international community and intergovernmental organizations will not surrender to aggressors and murderers, but will support the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

“The only way to avoid the aforementioned dangerous scenarios is through the recognition of Artsakh’s independence based on the principle of Remedial Secession,” Tovmasyan said.

The most recent scheme by Azerbaijan to further alienate the population of Artsakh is Baku’s proposal to provide humanitarian assistance via Aghdam, bypassing Armenia. This proposal was not only mentioned by European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday, but also touted by the EU’s special representatives to the Caucasus Toivo Klaar who said the aid would “complement” assistance provided by Armenia via the Lachin Corridor, which has been blockaded for seven months.

Residents of Artsakh on Tuesday blocked the road connecting Aghdam (Akna) to Askeran by placing cement blocks on the road and demanding the opening of the Lachin Corridor, which Baku asserted on Monday it would not.

On the second day of the protest on that road, the Artsakh residents continued to keep it closed, saying that Azerbaijan’s offer of humanitarian assistance is nothing more than blackmail to “further subjugated” Artsakh citizens.

“We’ve clearly said that this is a red line for us,” Arshak Abrahamyan, a founding member of the Artsakh Security Development Front movement, which is leading the road closure effort, told Armenpress on Wednesday.

“Artsakh should maintain its socio-economic connections only with Armenia. The removal of the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari Bridge remains a priority in our main demands,” he added, noting that they are calling for a humanitarian air corridor to be established as a short-term and urgent solution to the humanitarian disaster.