The leaders of Artsakh and Armenia urged the international community to deploy monitoring missions to as Azerbaijan continues its blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

In a declaration the Artsakh parliament on Thursday acknowledged the response by the United Nations Security Council and the European Court of Human Rights, both of which this week called on Azerbaijan to end the blockade.

“The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh appeals to the United Nations to expose the provocations of the Azerbaijani authorities under the fictitious pretext of environmental protection, to apply the necessary international tools, in particular to send a monitoring group to the Republic of Artsakh and adjacent areas within the framework of the Environment Program (UNEP), in order to become acquainted with the region’s environmental problems and present appropriate recommendations. We expect to resolve the crisis situation created in the region through practical steps,” the parliament said in a statement.

Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan said that he discussed the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as well as Azerbaijan’s blatant violations of agreements with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday.

He also echoed the need for international monitors in Artsakh to gain first-hand knowledge of the situation on the ground.

While he said there have not been any concrete actions following the United Nations Security Council meeting this week, he added that Yerevan was working with various countries about the situation.

“Armenia is calling on the international community, be it the UN, the OSCE, or the OSCE Minsk Group, to send a mission to Lachin Corridor so that we’ll be able to resolve this situation,” Grigoryan said, explaining that Armenia is using all its capabilities to halt the blockade.

During Thursday’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also called for international monitors to be deployed in Artsakh.

“We see that the humanitarian crisis around Nagorno Karabakh has received rather broad international reaction. A highly important discussion took place in the UN Security Council on this issue. Various countries and international organizations continue to voice clear assessments on the current situation,” Pashinyan said.

“The international community’s activeness in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement must significantly grow. We must actively work in the direction of sending a fact-finding mission from the UN or OSCE, or the OSCE Minsk Group to Nagorno Karabakh, to Lachin Corridor,” Pashinyan said.