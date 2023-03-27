Artsakh Defense Army units on Monday thwarted further attempts by Azerbaijani forces to advance into Artsakh proper, as their campaign to breach the line of contact continued.

At around 9 a.m. local time on Monday Azerbaijani forces again attempted to advance toward the heights around the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road, the Artsakh defense army reported.

The Artsakh army is pushing back Azerbaijani attacks to ensure safe passage on the mountain roads adjacent to the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road, which was attacked by Azerbaijani forces on Saturday in clear violation of the ceasefire and the November 9, 2020 agreement.

The Russian peacekeeping forces took note of the attack and called on the Azerbaijani forces to retreat to their positions.

The Russian peacekeepers have positioned themselves on the area that was seized by Azerbaijani forces on Saturday and are controlling the area, the Artsakh information center reported on Monday.

The Artsakh authorities are in constant contact with the command staff of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in order to take all possible measures towards the settlement of the situation.

Azerbaijani forces on Sunday fired at farmers working in pomegranate orchards in Artsakh’s Martakert region, continuing their breach and violation of the cease fire.

The orchard, which is managed by the Artsakh State Inspections Management Committee came under Azerbaijani fire at around 11:30 a.m. local time, forcing the suspension all activities. No injuries were reported.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, who chaired an emergency session of the national security council, said the complexities of the situation resulting from Saturday’s attack was being assessed in order to better coordinate the response.

He said he was confident that Artsakh’s vital interests will be protected.