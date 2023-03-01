Representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan held another meeting to discuss the opening of the Lachin Corridor on Wednesday.

Artsakh president spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan said that the meeting was mediate by the Russian peacekeeping command.

“Issues of humanitarian nature and pertaining to infrastructures were discussed, particularly regarding the restoration of unimpeded passage of vehicles along Lachin Corridor, restoration of the Armenia-Artsakh electricity supply line, uninterrupted gas supply, as well as the activity of the Kashen mine. No other issues were on the agenda. We hope for swift results,” Avanesyan said.

This was the second such meeting to be held in one week. A similar discussion was held on Friday when Azerbaijan discussed the integration of Artsakh Armenians within Azerbaijan—a provision that was rejected. The Azerbaijani representatives also made a similar demand on Wednesday.

The meeting on Wednesday took place a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Baku and announced that there would not be checkpoints placed along the Lachin Corridor, opposing an ongoing demand by Azerbaijan. Lavrov outlined that any solution to the blockade must emanate from the provisions of the November 9, 2020 agreement, which place the Lachin Corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers.

The Azerbaijani APA news agency reported that Ramin Mamedov has been appointed as the special envoy for negotiations with Artsakh Armenians. Mamedov, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, also represented Azerbaijan during talks on Friday. Accompany Mamedov was the leader of a group monitoring the so-called illegal use of natural resources, which evidently is part of Azerbaijan environmental protection ministry.

According a to a photograph published by Azerbaijanis, Artsakh authorities were represented by Samvel Sharamanyan, the secretary of Artsakh National Security Council. The Artsakh government has not officially confirmed his participation in the meeting.

The European Union’s special representative to the Caucasus Toivo Klaar was quick to react to Wednesday’s meeting.

“Encouraging news from Khojaly today regarding contacts between Baku representatives and Karabakh Armenians. Good that discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues,” Klaar wrote on Twitter.

Immediately after the meeting, the Azerbaijani press began speculating and publishing reports alleging that the political status of Artsakh was also discussed during the meeting.

The Artsakh foreign ministry denied those reports.

“Participants of the meeting did not discuss issues related to the political status of the Republic of Artsakh. Comments made by the Azerbaijani side on the results of the meeting do not correspond to reality. The Republic of Artsakh remains committed to the choice of its people, who have embarked on the path of self-determination and independence, enshrined by a referendum in 1991,” said a statement issued by the Artsakh foreign ministry.

“Such discussions aimed at resolving urgent issues, in particular the unblocking of Artsakh, cannot replace full-fledged peace negotiations, which are necessary to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict,” the foreign ministry added.

“We are proceeding from the need to restore the international mediation format as an important guarantee for the irreversibility of the peace process. We also reiterate the unwavering position of the Republic of Artsakh that any gains through the illegal use or threat of force by Azerbaijan cannot serve as a starting point on the path to peace, stability and security,” explained the foreign ministry.

Nelly Baghdasaryan, an adviser to Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, told Armenpress that information regarding the integration of Artsakh’s Armenian population with Azerbaijan was complete disinformation.

“The President of the Republic of Artsakh, in his February 23 address and during the cabinet meeting on March 1, once again ruled out any integration process with Azerbaijan, noting that political dialogue with Azerbaijan for the purpose of conflict settlement is possible only within the framework of the international mediation format,” Baghdasaryan emphasized.