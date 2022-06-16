Following more threats by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, who said that discussion of the status of Karabakh will lead to more military aggression, Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on Thursday that the Artsakh Republic exists according to international law.

“Yes, Nagorno-Karabakh does not exist, because there exists the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic, in accordance with international law, although not formally recognized at the international level,” said Beglaryan in a post on the Telegram social media platform.

“The Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict has not been and will not be resolved until Azerbaijan takes into account the inalienable right of the indigenous people of Artsakh to self-determination,” asserted Beglaryan. “The issue of international recognition (hence, the status) of the Republic of Artsakh will be solved sooner or later, and Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan.”

The Artsakh official called Aliyev to task about the treatment of minorities in Azerbaijan, as is guaranteed by that country’s constitution, in conclusion, asking whether there are any Armenians allowed to live in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 2020 war.