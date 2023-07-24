Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday visited Tehran, where he emphasized the dire situation facing the people of Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s now more than seven-month-old blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

During a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, Mirzoyan discussed the situation in Artsakh and stressed the need to immediately lift the blockade and prevent ethnic cleansing of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.

According to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, Mirzoyan and Raisi also focused on issues related to regional security. Mirzoyan briefed the Iranian leader about the latest developments in the process of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, and also confirmed the vision of the Armenian side to establish a lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The two emphasized the need to reject resolving problems through the use of force or the threat of force, “as well as maximalist and hostile rhetoric.”

Raisi reiterated to Mirzoyan Iran’s opposition to any changes that would impact the region’s geopolitics, namely any changes to borders.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not support any geopolitical changes and altering of

the borders of the region’s countries, and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the countries of the region,” Raisi said on Monday.

Mirzoyan assured the Iranian leader that Armenia will never become a venue for anti-Iranian activities and emphasized the importance of regional security.

Regional security and the Artsakh crisis also focused heavily in Mirzoyan’s talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“As we have repeatedly stated, in the context of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, we attach significant importance to reestablishment of clear borders based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, to ensure guarantees of delimitation and border security, as well as establishing a stable international mechanism of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku for addressing issues of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

“However, regrettably, instead of a dialogue with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan today pursues a policy of ethnic cleansing, a clear manifestation of which is the seven-month-long illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with the outer world. Since June 15, the supply of food and medicine to Nagorno-Karabakh has completely halted, and the transfer of patients with serious health problems to Armenia is being hindered,” Mirzoyan said.

“Today we are bearing witness to the very scenario about which we warned seven months ago: there is already a significant and tangible humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. And this is happening in gross violation of international humanitarian norms, contrary to the provisions enshrined in the Trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, numerous appeals and resolutions of the international community and bodies, the legally binding Order of the International Court of Justice of February 22, which, by the way, was confirmed on July 6,” Mirzoyan said.

“I must emphasize that Armenia expects practical efforts from those interested in real peace in the South Caucasus and from the responsible actors to prevent a new humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before their own eyes in the 21st century,” added the Armenian foreign minister.

In discussing other regional issues, Mirzoyan said that inviolability of border between Armenia and Iran cannot be questioned, adding that Tehran and Yerevan have “identical” approaches on the matter.

On several occasions, Iran’s leaders, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned against efforts to alter the exiting borders, which will happen if Azerbaijan’s scheme to establish a corridor to Nakhichevan through Armenia come to fruition.

Iran and Armenia have opposed such a corridor, with Tehran throwing its support for Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.