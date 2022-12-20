As Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor entered its ninth day, Artsakh officials told the public to brace themselves for any possible scenario while calling for stronger international support and pressure on Baku to lift the closure.

Since December 12, Azerbaijanis claiming to be environmental activists have blocked the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia—causing a humanitarian crisis, as a result of which one person requiring medical care died, while four others are reported to be in critical condition at the Stepanakert hospital.

Since the blockade began, the United States, the European Union, France and other countries have called for the opening of the road to ensure free movement, as guaranteed by international law, as well as the November 9, 2020 agreement. Russia reported on Monday that the command of its peacekeeping contingent is in active negotiations with the Azerbaijani side to remove the chokehold.

Artsakh’s foreign ministry on Tuesday urged a stronger response and “appropriate measures” by the international community to compel Azerbaijan to end the blockade.

“Since December 12, Azerbaijan has been blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world, thereby putting Artsakh under illegal siege and deliberately creating unbearable living conditions for the 120,000 people of Artsakh,” said a statement by Artsakh’s foreign ministry.

“Due to the blockade, the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh have been violated. People are deprived of the right to freedom of movement, appropriate healthcare and supply of vital goods,” the foreign ministry added. “This situation created by Azerbaijan is the logical continuation of its long-standing anti-Armenian policies.”

Since the beginning of the blockade, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry has addressed numerous letters-statements to various countries and international organizations, providing reliable information about the ongoing situation and requesting appropriate measures and support to lift the illegal blockade of Artsakh.

“Azerbaijan’s policy is a challenge to the entire civilized world and must be strictly condemned,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

On the domestic front, Artsakh Stater Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who is also in charge of shepherding the emergency situation created as a result of the blockade, chaired a meeting during which he said the population of Artsakh must brace itself for “any possible scenario.”

Prioritizing issues related to ensuring the normal life of the population, Vardanyan highlighted rapid response to emerging problems and swift discussion of solutions.

It was reported that flour reserves are sufficient and there are no problems with bread production. Several types of products were given to shops from the reserves of the Farming and Agriculture Support Foundation.

Highlighting the need to ration supplies, Vardanyan instructed officials to minimize the use of petrol-powered vehicles and start using natural gas-powered ones. Various government departments were also instructed to ration energy and water supplies.