Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan on Wednesday called on influential international rights groups, which have already voiced concern about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh to take more succinct action to prevent a genocide.

“Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, Global Center for Responsibility to Protect, International Committee of the Red Cross, special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council, Lemkin Institute for the Prevention of Genocide, International Association of Genocide Scholars and a number of other human rights activists expressed their position during this period,” said Stepanayan.

“The statements of all humanitarian and human rights organizations unanimously demand the authorities of Azerbaijan to stop blocking the Lachin corridor, ensure the free and unhindered transportation of people, goods and vehicles along the corridor, and put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh,” added the rights defender.

“The Azerbaijani authorities scornfully and brazenly respond to the statements of all the organizations and blatantly show disrespect for everyone as if everyone is lying, only they are right,” Stepanyan explained. “Azerbaijan’s behavior once again demonstrates the simple truth that Azerbaijan has neither the will nor the desire to fulfill the obligations it has assumed at the international level. Furthermore, it openly and in front of all these structures, it continues to pursue a policy of genocide against the people of Artsakh.”

“The assessments of the international human rights organizations should not remain on paper. These addressed statements must become the basis for the positions of various states and international structures on saving the people of Artsakh from starvation, ethnic cleansing and genocide. That is why these structures were created to prevent mass atrocities and violations of human rights,” emphasized Stepanyan.

“The human rights activists have expressed their stance; it is the turn of the political decision-makers in the international arena to prove that they will not allow the criminal authorities of Azerbaijan to question the authority of the international human rights and humanitarian organizations,” urged the rights advocate.

“Otherwise, the indifference shown and disregard for authoritative opinion will lead to irreversible human consequences in which international actors will be directly responsible for complicity,” Stepanyan said.