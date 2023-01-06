HALO Trust Urges End to Blockade as 100 Staffers Stranded in Stepanakert

The people of Artsakh marked the Armenian Christmas holiday on Friday, on the 26th day of the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh with the Lachin Corridor still being occupied by so-called Azerbaijani environmental activists.

The somber Christmas celebration came as severe shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities continued to impact daily life. However, Artsakh residents have vowed to remain resilient in the face of adversity.

Members of Artsakh’s parliament on Thursday urged Russia, the United States and France, the co-charing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, to take concrete steps to either open the Lachin Corridor or the Stepanakert airport.

Artsakh leaders and two former presidents attend Christmas Mass in Stepanakert on Jan. 4

In an appeal to the presidents of the three countries—Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, then lawmakers warned of a severe humanitarian crisis.

“By and large, the people of Artsakh, who are facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, are in need of not only statements targeted at the blockaders, but I believe that there is the need to take practical and visible steps to this end,” Artsakh Parliament Speaker Arthur Tovmasyan said in a letter on behalf of all lawmakers. “Seriously-ill patients do not have access to necessary medication and health services, Artsakh is deprived of essential supplies such as baby food and other goods.”

“We are calling on the civilized world, particularly the Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the corridor or launching an air bridge – launching the Stepanakert airport, which would allow to somewhat avoid the alarming humanitarian crisis in Artsakh during the winter,” the letter added.

A Christmas Mass was held at the St. Mary Cathedral in Stepanakert presided over by the Prime of the Artsakh Diocese Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, who in his sermon said that the people of Artsakh must not fall into despair because of the deepening shortages of food and other essential items resulting from the nearly month-long blockade.

“Remember how the people of Israel ate the same food for 40 years in the wilderness,” Abrahamyan said.

His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, in his Christmas message, urged the people of Artsakh to stand firm and remain strong.

“Dear people of Artsakh, the thoughts and gazes of our people these days are mainly directed towards you,” the Catholicos said. “You have never given up and never backed down in the face of difficulties. Today as well you continue to fight heroically for your free and independent life, for the sake of restoration of historical justice.”

“Following the glorious example of your brave ancestors, remain firm and unshaken in your determination to live and create in your native land. Our Holy Church with its worldwide dioceses is with you, assisting and supporting you,” added Karekin II.

In a message on social media, Artsakh’s State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said neither the blockade not any threat can break the spirit of the people of Artsakh and their will and determination to live in their homeland.

“We have had more difficult times throughout our history. Those who wanted to conquer our homeland came and left, while we have been living on this holy land for thousands of years, and we will continue to live here. Any difficult period is temporary, but our values, legacy and faith are permanent,” Vardanyan said.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Christmas accompanied by other government officials, as well as his two predecessors Bako Sahakian and Arkady Ghukasian.

The HALO Trust -the world’s largest humanitarian landmine clearance organization – said on Friday that it has around 100 local staff in Nagorno Karabakh and expressed concern over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

“The HALO Trust is seriously concerned by the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor that provides the only link to Nagorno Karabakh,” said a statement posted on the organization’s Twitter page.

“After almost one month of closure, we are closely following the humanitarian impact of the blockade. HALO has around 100 local staff on the ground in Karabakh and we are monitoring the availability of food and other supplies for them and their communities,” added the statement.

“HALO is hoping for a swift resolution. However, we are in regular contact with our regional partners and other humanitarian organizations to coordinate humanitarian assistance, as needed,” the HALO statement said.