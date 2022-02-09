

The Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation announced the completion of the Artsakh Republic countrywide census, an initiative to research and document empirical data on the financial, personal, and property losses of the Armenian population, incurred during the Artsakh War of 2020.



The initiative to determine the impact of Azerbaijani aggression on the Artsakh population was the first project of the Foundation after the Artsakh War. The goal of the initiative was to document the emotional and physical damages suffered by the affected victims in the aftermath of the war. Information collected is being or will be utilized in three ways:

To establish a knowledge base to assess need and to provide socio-economic and humanitarian assistance to those affected families

To establish the legal framework for restitution to Armenians who suffered financial and personal loss during the 2020 Artsakh War

To utilize the information collected for future preventative measures against genocide, war crimes, crimes of aggression and crimes against humanity

The initiative was launched in December 2020 and finalized by December 2021. It was implemented by the Association of Armenia’s Social Workers (AASW) to benefit the work of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Housing and Social Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh and the Offices of Armenia’s and Artsakh’s Human Rights Ombudsmen. Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation funded the project and in certain aspects of the initiative were assisted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and ACTED.



The interviews of the impacted Artsakhtsis were conducted in person by staff trained by the AASW and employed by the Foundation for the duration of the census. Surveys were conducted in four areas of Artsakh: Stepanakert, Martakert, Martuni, Askeran together with the four villages of Shushi. In Armenia, surveys were conducted for a portion of Artsakhtsi population that fled there during and after the war. A total of 20,297 households were surveyed. 2,982 households did not want to participate in the survey. An unknown number of families were unaccounted for due to relocation or death. Several communities in certain geographic areas of Artsakh were not surveyed in person due to the security concerns for the interviewers. As part of the census, images of properties and documentation were collected from the population surveyed.



Any individuals or organizations representing these victims may contact the Foundation if they require access to specific information collected.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte is an author, lecturer, human rights advocate and humanitarian. She is a refugee from Baku, Azerbaijan. Anna launched the “Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation,” a Nonprofit Corporation based in United States that focuses its efforts on community initiatives in Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh and the Armenian Diaspora. The “Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation” is organized as a public benefit corporation under the Maine Nonprofit Corporation Act, Title 13-B M.R.S., as amended, and is intended exclusively for charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.



Astvatsaturian Turcotte is an author, lecturer, lawyer, business woman and a human rights advocate. She is an Armenian refugee from Baku, Azerbaijan. After fleeing Baku in the fall of 1989 due to ethnic cleansing of Armenians, Anna and her family spent three years in Armenia as refugees before coming to United States in 1992.

She received Bachelor of Arts degrees in English & Literature and Philosophy & Religion, a minor in Russian Language & Literature from the University of North Dakota. She received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maine School of Law. As a law student Anna received an Outstanding Law Student of the Year by Who’s Who American Law Students. In 2004 Anna was one of the first Americans to clerk at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands after working toward and observing the ICC’s creation at the United Nations in New York.

In 2012 Astvatsaturian Turcotte published her book, titled “Nowhere, a Story of Exile,” which she wrote at the age of 14 as her family settled in North Dakota as refugees. The book is based on the childhood diaries she kept as her family was fleeing Baku, Azerbaijan and during the years as refugees in Armenia. In April, 2013 Anna successfully spearheaded the recognition efforts of Nagorno-Karabakh independence at the State of Maine House of Representatives. In November, 2015 she was elected to the Westbrook Maine City Council by a 64% landslide. In 2017 the Russian translation of Anna’s book was published. She was re-elected to the Council in November 2018, and November 2021, and was elected as the first female and first immigrant President of the Council in December 2021.

She is the recipient of Mkhitar Gosh Medal, Republic of Armenia’s highest civilian honor awarded by President Serge Sargsyan for exceptional achievements in the political-social spheres, as well as outstanding efforts in the fields of diplomacy, law, and political science. Anna also received a Gratitude Medal from the President of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, Vahan Cardashian award for her contributions within the Armenian Diaspora from ANCA-WR and Activism Award from ANCA-ER for enhancement of human rights, democracy, truth and justice.

Over the past decade, with the support of her growing fanbase and her trusted community partners, Astvatsaturian Turcotte spearheaded dozens of humanitarian, development, cultural, environmental and educational projects worldwide to support the community and to benefit the vulnerable population in Armenia and Artsakh Republic. Aside from speaking worldwide on genocide prevention, refugee issues, international law and human rights, Anna has a 17-year career in banking regulatory compliance and risk management, currently as a Vice President, Senior Risk Manager at Androscoggin Bank. Anna lives in Westbrook, Maine with her husband John and their son and daughter.