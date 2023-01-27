Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan on Friday said that all efforts and mechanisms must be used to fight under the current circumstances, as Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh entered its 47th day.

“Fighting does not mean war. Fighting means that we are not agreeing with the scenario presented by Azerbaijan. We are not going leave our homeland, despite all the difficulties,” Vardanyan said.

He said that key international players have also stated the Artsakh conflict has not been resolved. However, he said, that does not mean that we have sit idly and base our hope on others.

“First and foremost, we must do our best, and then anticipate assistance. If I am not doing anything and I am placing all my hopes on others, nothing will happen. But if I am fighting and doing something, another reality emerges entirely,” Vardanyan said during a meeting with residents of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

The Martuni residents told the state minister that they are in agreement with his assessment and under no conditions are they willing to leave their homeland.

Azerbaijan has insisted on control mechanisms on the Lachin Corridor during negotiations with the Artsakh authorities last week that were mediated by the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Official Stepanakert has rejected such a demand, citing provisions of the November 9, 2020 agreement.

The details of Baku’s demands were conveyed to RFE/RL’s Azerbaijan service by so-called Azerbaijani expert Farid Shafiyev, who runs an international relations think tank established through an edict by Azerbaijan’s president.

Shafiiyev said that Baku is demanding that the exploration of mines in Artsakh be halted and control mechanisms be installed along the Lachin Corridor to monitor the cargo being transported along the road.

“We have evidence that mines have been transported onto our territory and that the Lachin Corridor was used for non-humanitarian intentions,” Shafiyev told RFE/RL’s Azerbaijan service.

Artsakh’s presidential office said that it had not agreed to the terms set by Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, also said that Baku seems confused and can’t make up its mind. On the one hand, Azerbaijan is saying that the Lachin Corridor has not been blockaded and on the hand it is linking the blockade to so-called “environmental concerns.”