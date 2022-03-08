The entire territory of Artsakh has been deprive of its natural gas supply as a result of damage to the pipeline, which is currently within territories occupied by Azerbaijan, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan reported on Tuesday.

Investigations carried out by the staff of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender and discussions with law enforcement bodies revealed that the gas pipeline was damaged in the area under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The specialists of “Artsakhgaz” CJSC and representatives of law enforcement bodies of Artsakh cannot clearly state whether the accident took place due to technical reasons or as a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani force, as they continued to obstruct access to representatives of law enforcement bodies and specialists of gas supply company to the scene of accident.

Restoring the gas supply is being hampered by obstacles created by the Azerbaijani side, Stepanyan said.

Representatives of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh have been informed about the incident and the problems with gas supplies and negotiations are underway to start restoration work.

“Obstructing the resumption of gas supply is further evidence of Azerbaijan’s intentions to cause humanitarian problems in Artsakh and disrupt normal life,” Stepanyan said.