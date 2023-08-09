Azerbaijani forces continued to target civilian farmers in Artsakh by opening fire at the Sarushen village on Wednesday.

As a result of the shooting a farmer’s vehicle was severely damaged.

“On August 9, the Shosh Precinct of the Askeran Regional Police Department received a report that around 10:50 a.m. (local time), civilians working in the wheat fields in Sarushen, Askeran came under various caliber small arms fire from Azerbaijani military outposts deployed in the administrative territory of the Sargsashen village, Martuni region. Fortunately no one was hurt,” the Artsakh police said in a statement.

All work on the field was suspended and the incident was reported to the Russian peacekeeping command, the statement adde.

In addition to blockading Artsakh through the eight-month-long closure of the Lachin Corridor, Azerbaijani forces, on a regular basis, continue to open fire at civilian targets in Artsakh.