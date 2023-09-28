“The Nagonor-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist,” said an order signed by Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan on Thursday dissolving all state agencies and organizations on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The order said that given the “grave military-political situation and pursuant to ensuring the physical security and essential interests of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh as a priority, taking into consideration the agreement reached with Azerbaijan mediated by the Russian peacekeeping forces command that the free, voluntary and unimpeded passage of the Nagorno-Karabakh residents with their property and vehicles through Lachin Corridor will be taken into consideration,” the official Artsakh InfoCenter reported

All ministries and other state agencies and organizations will be disbanded by January 1, 2024 and the “Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic will ceases to exist,” reads the order.

“The population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the population now outside the republic, after this order takes effect, will become acquainted with the terms of reintegration presented by Azerbaijan with the purpose of making an individual decision in the future on the opportunity to stay in or return to Nagorno-Karabakh,” reads the order.

The order went into effect immediately.