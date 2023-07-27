The National Assembly of Artsakh adopted a statement on Thursday calling on United Nations member-states to recognize its independence on the basis of the “remedial state” doctrine, and to prevent a genocide of Armenians by Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the Artsakh lawmakers said that recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence by UN member states would be a reliable guarantee of security for its people and would create conditions conducive to the normal life for the people of Artsakh their homeland, as well as ensure stability and long-term peace in the region.

“It is undeniable that all the necessary condition for recognition exist. The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) exercised its right to self-determination without violating the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, without violating the relevant provisions of the USSR Constitution ‘On the Withdrawal of Union Republics from the USSR,’ adopted on April 3, 1990. According to this ‘Autonomous republics and autonomous entities have the right to independently decide the issue of staying in the union or in the union republic leaving its composition, as well as to regulate the issue of their own state legal status’ — all within confines and norms of international law,” the parliament statement said.

“We are deeply convinced that the only way to prevent the impending tragedy is to recognize the independence of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) based on the principle of RECOGNITION FOR SALVATION,” the National Assembly stated.

Remedial secession is a type of unilateral secession that is carried out as an outright measure against the tyranny, human rights abuses of a government. Kosovo’s secession from Serbia is a recent example of the application of this doctrine.

This is a developing story.