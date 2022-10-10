The factions represented in the Artsakh Parliament issued a statement Friday, calling on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries — Russia, U.S. and France — and the other 190 member states of the United Nations to recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

“Given the recognition of independence of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic by the Russian Federation and the reunification of the aforementioned territories, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia on September 30, 2022, the factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh record that the Nagorno Karabakh Republic has perfectly exercised its right to self-determination in 1991 from a legal point of view, in accordance with the norms of international law, the principles of democracy and the USSR legislation in force at that time. The international community recognized Azerbaijan as an independent state within the limits determined by the internal legislation of the USSR. According to that legislation, at the time of Azerbaijan’s gaining independence, Nagorno Karabakh had nothing to do with that country, otherwise it would not have been included in the United Nations , thus, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the Nagorno Karabakh Republic,” said the statement.

“Accepting the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples as enshrined in Article 1 of the UN Charter, as well as the ruling of the International Court of Justice of July 22, 2010, according to which the declaration of independence of Kosovo did not violate international law, the National Assembly factions of the Republic of Artsakh call on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – Russia, US, France and the other 190 UN member states to recognize the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, thereby nullifying the most serious existential threats facing its population,” added the statement.

The statement was signed by the Free Homeland-UCA faction, the United Homeland faction,

the Justice party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Democratic Party of Artsakh.