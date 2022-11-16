Members of the Artsakh-France Friendship Group of the Artsakh National Assembly welcomed and expressed their gratitude to the French Senate for the adoption of a resolution supporting Armenia and proposing sanctions against Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, the French Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure that calls on the French government to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan and condemns Baku for its violations of Armenia’s territorial integrity.

The Artsakh Parliament Speaker Artur Tovmasyan sent a letter to the President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, welcoming and expressing his chamber’s gratitude for the Senate’s adoption of the resolution in support of Artsakh.

On behalf of the legislators of Artsakh, Tovmasyan expressed gratitude to all members of the French Senate and President of the Senate Larcher for adopting such an unequivocal document, which is the logical continuation of the 25 November 2020 historical resolution adopted by the Senate on the need to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

“It was with profound joy that the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh accepted the news of the French Senate’s adoption of the resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s aggressive and anti-Armenian policy. I hope that this initiative will contribute to the resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and will force Azerbaijan to return to the negotiations table and abandon its policy of terrorism and blackmail,” Speaker Tovmasyan said in the letter to Larcher.