The five political parties and blocs represented in the Artsakh Parliament issued a statement condemning Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for “undermining” Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

During remarks in the Armenian Parliament on Tuesday, Pashinyan said that by accepting the Madrid Principles as a basis for the Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations, Armenia recognized Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan in 2007, adding that Armenia has recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty based on the 1991 Alma Ata agreement that defined the borders of the CIS member-states. Pashinyan also blamed what he called the “negotiations legacy” he inherited when he came to power for the current reality.

“We find unacceptable the position Armenia’s Prime Minister expressed at the Armenia Parliament on April 18, whereby he said Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and justified it all with one provision of the Madrid document,” the lawmaker said in the statement.

Artsakh legislators pointed out that Armenia agreed to the Alma Ata document “with fundamental reservations related to the status of Nagorno Karabakh.”

The statement also called on Armenia’s authorities to not veer from the July 8, 1992 decision adopted by Armenia’s Supreme Council, as the parliament was known then, according to which “any domestic or international document is unacceptable for Armenia, in which Nagorno-Karabakh is celebrated as part of Azerbaijan.”

“Evidently, the Armenia’s official circles seem to be separating the issue of ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh from their right to self-determination, ignoring the crucial significance of the latter. This [posturing] in fact is consistent with the position of official Baku, thus contributing to the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s overt and aggressive claims toward the territories of Artsakh and Armenia,” the statement said.

The lawmakers pointed out the foreseeable danger hanging over Artsakh’s statehood, pointing out to Armenia’s leaders that such dangers also threaten the very existence of Armenia’s statehood.

The statement also issue an appeal to Armenians around the world to support the unwavering struggle of the people of Artsakh “with collective and substantive actions.”

The lawmakers called on Russia “to take additional diplomatic, as well as military and political measures during the peacekeeping mission, which is very important for us, regardless of the current geopolitical situation, and to resolutely prevent future threats to the security of the people of Artsakh.”

They also urged the international community to “not limit themselves to sympathetic declaration” for the end of the blockade and “take resolute and practical steps stipulate by international law.”

The lawmakers also urged the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-charing countries to resume negotiation for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, “despite disagreements” among them.

When asked to comment about the Artsakh lawmakers’ statement Pashinyan said: “They usually misunderstand me [in Stepanakert] and it’s possible that they misunderstood me this time as well,”

“We need to delve into issues because if we don’t thoroughly understand their essence we will always make mistakes and we already did. This is what my statement was all about. I respect and appreciate the views of Artsakh’s National Assembly but what I said is a different thing,”

Pashinyan told reporters on Thursday.