The National Assembly of Artsakh convened an emergency session on Sunday and unanimously adopted a declaration, which rejects any proposal or document that calls into question Artsakh’s sovereignty.

Below is the text of the declaration.

The developments of the recent months, the statements and positions of various power centers and international organizations related to the prospects for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the future of Artsakh have caused serious concern in Artsakh and the entire Armenian community.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, expressing the collective will of the people of Artsakh, considers it necessary to register and document the following for the world in this crucial period:

Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan. This very idea should be the basis for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.

Any attempt to forcibly annex Artsakh to Azerbaijan would be a gross violation of international law and an official license to commit another genocide against the Armenian people, therefore any document with such a content is unacceptable for the Republic of Artsakh.

Reaffirming that the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora axis is among the key foundations of all our successes and achievements, as well as of the state-building process, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh states as follows:

No authority in the Republic of Armenia has the right to refuse the mission to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh or to accept any document questioning the existence of the sovereign Republic of Artsakh. We urge the authorities of the Republic of Armenia to defend the common interests of the two Armenian Republics at international platforms, based on the existing fundamental documents, in particular, the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia and the historic decision of the Supreme Council of July 8, 1992.

We call on Armenians worldwide to continue to support Artsakh, protect the rights and interests of Artsakh in various countries and international instances, and by all means contribute to the process of recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Republic of Artsakh is a supporter of stable peace and, consequently, the steps aimed at signing a peace agreement, but the authorities of the Republic of Armenia should approach the issue of recognition of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan with reservations, considering the fact that the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict is not resolved yet.