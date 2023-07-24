Declares Artsakh a Disaster Zone

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday called on the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Artsakh ahead of a scheduled meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

“I am once again sounding the alarm about the urgent need to immediately end the 225-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan, including the 40-day complete siege, which is leading to a deepening humanitarian disaster in Artsakh,” Harutyunyan said in his appeal.

“It is highly condemnable that instead of pursuing a political settlement to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and creating an environment of mutual trust between the parties, Azerbaijan is resorting to encircling and completely blockading the Republic of Artsakh. Continuous disruption of vital infrastructures and undisguised genocidal policy are instrumental in promoting Azerbaijan’s political agenda regarding Artsakh,” added Harutyunyan.

“I must emphasize that Azerbaijan’s actions in Artsakh amount to crimes against humanity, directly resulting from their gross violations of the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, and well-known international legal documents. After the war, the people of Artsakh had faith in the guarantees established by the Tripartite Declaration, particularly relying on the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops, as they returned to their homes and started rebuilding their lives,” the Artsakh president emphasized.

“As the President of Artsakh Republic, empowered by the mandate given to me by my people, I demand that the parties involved in the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, take concrete steps to promptly restore the legal regime in the Lachin Corridor and ensure the security of the people of Artsakh, adhering to the obligations stipulated in the Tripartite Declaration. After providing the minimum conditions for the well-being of our people, it will be possible to address all aspects of the conflict and discuss potential solutions in a more favorable environment,” Harutyunyan said.

“It is crucial that the parties involved in the Tripartite Declaration act immediately to resolve the catastrophic situation; otherwise, they will bear the main responsibility for any impending tragedies. Prevent further ethnic cleansing!” declared Harutyunyan.

Asbarez was among Armenian and international outlets that participated in a press conference by Harutyunyan earlier on Monday.

Since last week, Harutyunyan has been staging a sit-in protest in Stepanakert’s Revival Square, from where he spoke to reporters declaring Artsakh a “disaster zone.”

He also announced that beginning Tuesday all public transportation in Artsakh will stop operations, as the shortage of fuel due to the blockade is forcing the government to take extraordinary measures.

Harutyunyan also added that the government reserves of fuel and other supplies are depleting. This, he said, has an impact on emergency and other civic services