Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan dismissed State Minister Ruben Vardanyan on Thursday, announcing his decision during a meeting of his cabinet.

Azerbaijan authorities, specifically President Ilham Aliyev, made Vardanyan’s dismissal a pre-condition for talks with Artsakh authorities over a resolution to the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which has been closed since December 12.

A close ally of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday essentially echoed Aliyev’s demands and called for Vardanyan’s removal from office, saying that he was sent to Artsakh by Russia, a claim widely made by the Azerbaijani president.

“Ruben Vardanyan and I have been together during this entire time, following the events and developments happening both in Artsakh and in the outer world on a daily basis, we have constantly exchanged ideas about finding solutions to the current situation,” Harutyunyan said in announcing his decision to fire the Russian-Armenian business, who denounced his Russia citizenship late last summer and moved to Artsakh.

“I am grateful to Mr. Vardanyan for his willingness to always share the responsibility with me to the fullest extent as a friend and partner and did not try hold the constitution over my head. On the other hand, he approached the extent of my personal responsibility for the situation created in Artsakh and all future problems with awareness and understanding,” Harutyunyan said, according to a statement his office released on Thursday.

The Artsakh president also said that he greatly appreciated Vardanyan’s efforts both in raising international awareness about Artsakh and solving numerous domestic problems during the blockade.

Harutyunyan said that he has asked Artsakh Prosecutor General Gurgen Nersisyan to assume the responsibilities of the State Minister, taking into consideration his professional and personal qualities, professionalism, fairness, principled stance and his commitment to statehood.

He added that all state bodies will coordinate their activities with the new state minister, with the exception of law enforcement agencies and the foreign ministry.