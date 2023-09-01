After announcing his intention to resign on Thursday, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan submitted his official resignation to the Artsakh Parliament on Friday.

In a brief letter addressed to Parliament Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, Harutyunyan made it official. The resignation letter was published on the parliament’s website and it went into effect immediately.

It is now up to the legislature to discuss and decide whether to accept Harutyunyan’s resignation. The parliament will then appoint a new president, who will compete the term left vacant by the outgoing president, pending new elections.

Harutyunyan was elected to a four-year term in March 2020.

Before submitting his resignation, Harutyunyan appointed Samvel Shahramanyan to serve as Artsakh’s State Minister. Shahramanyan, who is widely expected to succeed Harutyunyan, replaces Gurgen Nersesyan who was relieved of his post on Thursday.

In announcing his intention to resign his post, Harutyunyan said that various aspects contributed to his decision, which he said would benefit the Republic of Artsakh.

“My background and Azerbaijan’s attitude towards it are artificially creating a number of conditions generating significant problems with regard to our further steps and flexible policy,” Harutyunyan said in a written statement.

“Also, the defeat in the war and the resulting difficulties that emerged in the country reduced trust in the authorities and especially the president, which represents a very serious obstacle to further good governance,” he added.

“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my contacts in the past weeks with all internal and external stakeholders, as well as the public,” he added.

Harutyunyan said he will continue to live in Artsakh with his family and will support the authorities.

“This step is aimed, among others, at ensuring strong public order and domestic stability in Artsakh. Despite all difficulties, our domestic stability and public solidarity are preconditions for all successes, and any deviation or attempted deviation from this must be ruled out,” he added.