Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced his intention to resign.

In a statement released on Thursday, Harutyunyan said he will resign on Friday.

“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my contacts in the past weeks with all internal and external stakeholders, as well as the public,” he added.

Harutyunyan said he will continue to live in Artsakh with his family and will support the authorities.

“This step is aimed, among others, at ensuring strong public order and domestic stability in Artsakh. Despite all difficulties, our domestic stability and public solidarity are preconditions for all successes, and any deviation or attempted deviation from this must be ruled out,” he added.

Harutyunyan also signed an executive order on dismissing State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan and replacing him with Secretary of the Security Council of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan.

After Nersisyan’s dismissal, his advisor Artak Beglaryan also announced his resignation.