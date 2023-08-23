The Artsakh presidential office has denied claims made by media outlets that suggest that President Arayik Harutyunyan supposedly has accepted Azerbaijan’s proposal to utilize the Aghdam road to Stepanakert for commercial transit.

The refuted claim was made by the opposition-leaning Yerevan-based Hraparak newspaper, which reported that on Tuesday Harutyunyan convened a security council session and told officials that he had made a decision to begin transport of fuel, medication and other through Aghdam, while food would be supplied through the Lachin Corridor by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan confirmed to Armenpress on Wednesday that a closed-door session was held with officials on Tuesday but no such decision was mede or conveyed.

She said that Harutyunyan held meetings on August 22 and 23 with various political and public figures to discuss the humanitarian and security issues resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade, the Artsakh government’s upcoming actions and the proposals received from various mediators aimed at resolving the situation.

“No decision was made, and the discussions continue, and soon President Harutyunyan will personally present the information on the situation and the approaches of the authorities,” Avanesyan added.

Meanwhile BBC, citing Azerbaijani media reports, reported that Artsakh authorities are poised to accept the opening of the Aghdam road and in coming days the sides will meet in Barda to discuss this matter.

Late last month Western-mediated talks between Stepanakert and Baku were canceled, with the Artsakh foreign ministry later confirming that the July 29 abduction and subsequent detention of Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan by Azerbaijani forces contributed to the cancellation of the meeting.

Since Azerbaijan announced its scheme to use the Aghdam road for transport of goods to Stepanakert, Artsakh residents have blocked road. The use of the Aghdam road would completely cut Armenia off from Artsakh.