Artsakh welcomed the meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Sochi on October 31, but stated that one should not expect a final settlement and peace from that meeting.

“First of all we need to understand that a comprehensive settlement is impossible during one meeting,” Artsakh’s Foreign Minister David Babayan told Armenpress on Tuesday.

“The most important aspect is that it was directly, indirectly positioned that the [Karabakh conflict settlement] issue was not closed. It was stated that there are issues which are not agreed upon and it is necessary to work toward their resolution,” Babayan said, who added that it was important that the three leaders discussed several agreement, especially the November 9, 2020 statement. He called that “the most tangible achievement.”

Babayan also said that the fact that the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh was highlighted during the meeting is another positive result from the meeting.

Furthermore, Babayan deemed the fact that Russia is ready to play an active role in the region, a positive development from the meeting.

He also highlighted the importance of the Sochi summit from the perspective of latest developments where proposals were being made on making Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. Contrary to this, Babayan said that the Sochi meeting stated that the issue is complex, is not solved yet, and work still needed to be done.

“We need to understand that our desires do not always find a place especially in the emotional arena. Therefore, first and foremost we need to work. We need to be persistent, rely firstly on our will, never be indifferent and think that everything is lost. If we demonstrate will, like we did during the rally in Stepanakert, and show that any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable for us, then all of that will finally be taken into consideration,” Babayan told Armenpress.