Artsakh soldier Khachatur Khachatryan was wounded on Tuesday as a result of more breaches of the ceasefire by Azerbaijani soldiers.

Artsakh Defense Army reported that at around 4:15 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces began shooting at Armenian positions on the eastern section of the border. Khachatryan received gun shot wounds. He was listed in serious but stable condition.

The Russian peacekeeping command in Artsakh was immediately notified about the incident.

”Immediately relevant information was provided to the Russian peacekeeping command in connection with the incident,” the statement said.

The incident happened less than hour after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at farmers near the village of Khramort in Artsakh’s Askeran region.

Artsakh’s Prosecutor’s Office reported that farmers were targeted at around 3:30 p.m. local time. During this incident, a tractor was destroyed, while the local civilians were spared due to the intervention of Russian peacekeeping soldiers.

Shooting at Armenian civilian and military targets in Artsakh has become a regular occurrence. Last week, windows of a house in the Karmir Shuka village were shattered when shots were fired at residences.